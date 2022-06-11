OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 380.0% in May

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in OMRON by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

