Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

