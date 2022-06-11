OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OneMain by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $39.85 on Friday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

