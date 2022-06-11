Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,923 shares of company stock valued at $576,168. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

