Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $100.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. 10,236,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,079. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

