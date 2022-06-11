Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Oriental Land stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.
Oriental Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
