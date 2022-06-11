Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Oriental Land stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

