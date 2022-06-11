Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.36.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.
About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
