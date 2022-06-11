OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($9.09).

Several research analysts have commented on OSB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.08) to GBX 790 ($9.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.15) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:OSB opened at GBX 487.80 ($6.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 542.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 534.72. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,137,218.05).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

