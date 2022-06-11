Osino Resources’ (OSIIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.20 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

About Osino Resources (Get Rating)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

