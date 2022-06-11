Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

ODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

ODV traded up 0.07 on Friday, hitting 6.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of 6.60 and a 1 year high of 18.60.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

