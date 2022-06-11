Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $62,043,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 281,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $16,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.86.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.