Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 195.4% in May

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 195.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

