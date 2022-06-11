PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 77.7% in May

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFX opened at $1.06 on Friday. PainReform has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

