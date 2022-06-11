Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.73. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

