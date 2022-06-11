Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
