Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.19 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 925,687 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,647,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.