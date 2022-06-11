Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

PSFE opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

