Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PGSS remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,375. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,115,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,831,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

