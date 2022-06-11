Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 93,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,786. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

