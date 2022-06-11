PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PXHI stock remained flat at $$0.97 during trading on Friday. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

PhoneX Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

