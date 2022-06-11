Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE PHR opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

