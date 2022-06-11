PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in May

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

