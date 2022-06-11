PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRGX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 98,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.