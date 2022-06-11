PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NRGX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 98,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
