Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPBN remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Friday. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.58.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.