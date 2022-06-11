Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. 18,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,434. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 61.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

