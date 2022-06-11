Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 86,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

