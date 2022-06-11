Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 362.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pontem by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 728,863 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pontem by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 288,812 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pontem by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 205,762 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 12,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Pontem has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

