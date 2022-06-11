Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. National Bankshares increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

PD opened at C$102.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$35.82 and a 1 year high of C$109.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The business had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 5.4695512 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

