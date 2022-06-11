Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$105.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Shares of PD opened at C$102.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$35.82 and a one year high of C$109.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 5.4695512 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

