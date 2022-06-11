Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PBAM opened at $29.30 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

