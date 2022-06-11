PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) vs. LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head-To-Head Comparison

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.20%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 52.39 -$59.85 million N/A N/A LENSAR $34.46 million 2.06 -$19.60 million ($2.20) -2.94

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A LENSAR -57.39% -37.77% -31.56%

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats LENSAR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

