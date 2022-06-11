ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Up 286.4% in May

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $1,569,000.

EQRR opened at $51.58 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $56.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

