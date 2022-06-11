ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $16.22 Average PT from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.15) to €8.70 ($9.35) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.51 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

