ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.22.

PBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.15) to €8.70 ($9.35) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

PBSFY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

