Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prysmian from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.86) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

