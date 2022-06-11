Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.75.

NYSE PSA traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.43. 903,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.62. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $290.41 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

