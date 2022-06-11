Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.75.
NYSE PSA traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.43. 903,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.62. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $290.41 and a 1-year high of $421.76.
In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
