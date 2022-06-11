PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PRTC stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
PureTech Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
