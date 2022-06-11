PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PRTC stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

