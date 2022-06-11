QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

QHSLab stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

