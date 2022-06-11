Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, an increase of 404.9% from the May 15th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QK opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

