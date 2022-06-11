Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Quálitas Controladora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Quálitas Controladora stock remained flat at $$5.12 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

