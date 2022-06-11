Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

