Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quotient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.