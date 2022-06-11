Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of QTNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
