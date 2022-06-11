RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RADA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RADA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.44. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,858,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

