Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.21.

NYSE RL opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $37,666,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

