Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 4,513,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

