Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.
Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 4,513,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
