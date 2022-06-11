Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF):

6/8/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

5/27/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

5/21/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

5/20/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

5/4/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 776,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Get WisdomTree Investments Inc alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.