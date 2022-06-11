Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($17.31) to €18.75 ($20.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

