Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $702.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.81. 837,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $516.75 and a one year high of $747.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

