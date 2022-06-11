Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 839,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,832. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.