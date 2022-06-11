Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.
NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 839,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,832. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
