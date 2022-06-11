Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 259.4% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.